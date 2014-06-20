Harvard School reunion this weekend

By DASCHELL M. PHILLIPS

Staff Writer

Harvard St. George private school is launching an all-school reunion this week.

The event includes a multitude of activities that will take place between June 20 and 22. Highlights include an All-Star Reunion celebration of dinner, open bar, dancing, special presentations and a live performance by the Chi-Lites. The “All Star” celebration will take place from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. June 21 at the Logan Center for the Arts, 915 E. 60th St.

“This will be the school’s very first reunion,” said alumnus Carmen Gonzalez, who is on the reunion committee. “It was a small private school.”

Gonzalez said the 10-member committee has created a website and Facebook page in its search for alumni.

“Because it was such a small school many of us still live in Hyde Park and we’ve done some small outings,” Gonzalez said. “We kicked around the idea of having a reunion for many years and now we’re doing it.”

She said local alumni include LeeAnn (Morris) Trotter reporter NBC 5, Ariel Investments Chairman, CEO and CIO, John Rogers and Mandy Patinkin, star of the TV show “Homeland” and there are alumni across the country and in Europe that plan to attend the reunion.

The school began as the Harvard School for Boys in 1865 with the mission of training boys to attend Harvard University, which was founder Edward Waters’ Alma Mater. Boys from Hyde Park and Kenwood’s most elite families attended the school including the infamous Nathan Leopold, who was convicted along with Richard Loeb of killing Bobby Franks, who also attended the school. In 1962 the Chicago St. George School for Girls merged with The Harvard School at 4810 S. Ellis and became Harvard St. George, a co-ed and racially integrated school.

Gonzalez said the school’s director Anne Tyskling was a pioneer in education and diversity.

“She had kids from all backgrounds at the school at a time where there was more diversity in the school than it was in Hyde Park,” Gonzalez said. “We got a lot of cultural exposure you wouldn’t get at public school or even Catholic schools at the time.”

Gonzalez said Tyskling “taught us a lot about how we could co –exist.”

In 2003, the school closed. It was purchased a year later and converted into condominiums.

Although there is no trace of the school building on the 4800 block of South Ellis Avenue the street is named in Tyskling’s honor.

To purchase tickets to the reunion, visit the school’s Facebook page or visit hsgallschoolreunion2014.com.