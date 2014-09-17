South Shore pastor makes bid for 5th Ward alderman

-Marc Monaghan

By JEFFREY BISHKU-AYKUL

Staff Writer

The path to becoming Fifth Ward alderman may be an uphill one for first-time candidate Jedidiah Brown, but the South Shore resident is eager to plunge into politics after years as a community activist and pastor.

Brown is the president of the Young Leaders Alliance, a community service non-profit, and pastor at the Chosen Generation Church, 1745 E. 71st St. Brown is one of three candidates seeking to appear on next February’s ballot, joined by incumbent Leslie Hairston and her veteran Hyde Park challenger, Anne Marie Miles.

“Being a community activist and organizer, you do a lot of advocacy work,” Brown said. “And I’ve talked to so many of my neighbors and it’s clear that the citizens of Chicago — in its entirety — are tired of being ignored.”

Brown, 28, moved from Marquette Park to the south suburbs when he was a young child, and split time between living there with his family and hanging out in the city with his cousins.

After graduating from Cosmopolitan Preparatory School in the Loop, Brown took some courses at South Suburban College but did not complete a degree. At age 17, he founded the Chosen Generation youth group, and became a pastor in 2008 after it became a church. In 2013 he became the founding president of the Young Leaders Alliance, a group that has organized community watch, health and wellness and anti-violence programs.

Brown says his political consciousness blossomed after he moved to South Shore four years ago, where friends visiting him have been robbed at gunpoint and he has witnessed dead bodies laying on the ground.

Brown says it’s not economics or violence that is at the root of the ward’s problems, but complacency and a lack of community.

“The way that you know if you have a good king is to look at their kingdom. Woodlawn, South Shore, Greater Grand Crossing — we’ve lost so much,” he said, adding that there are “so many who feel unrepresented and disrespected.”

The key to improving the area is fostering unity, according to Brown, who says the ward “works in silos” and suffers from a lack of collaboration. If elected, he says he plans to encourage the formation of and consult with a ward advisory council independent of his office.

But Brown already has his own ideas on how to improve life in the area: He would like to host food preparation programs in the ward and supports reopening the city’s six closed mental health clinics, one of which was in Woodlawn. He would also seek to support community organizations, such as the Hyde Park Youth Symphony and the Disabled Adult Residential Enterprises, at 1616 E. 55th St.

Regarding the vacant storefront left by Dominicks when it shuttered its store at 71st Street and Jeffery Boulevard, Brown said he would seek to attract another tenant but emphasized supporting existing mom-and-pop stores.

On the lack of a trauma center on the South Side, Brown said he “absolutely, positively, without a doubt” supports bringing one to the area. He did not indicate whether it needs to be at the University of Chicago — although he did say he wants the institution to be more civically engaged.

Brown also said he would take into account resident input on how to spend aldermanic menu money, either through a forum or a vote, as Hairston did before she ended the ward’s participatory budgeting program.

Violence in particular is an issue that strikes close to home for Brown, who says he has spent the past two summers working with shooting victims and their families. Last July, Brown was shot by a young man in Humboldt Park who he ended up mentoring. He isn’t against concealed carry, but says that mental health funding and training is necessary — and that senseless shootings should be classified as a hate crimes.

Ultimately, Brown says he is campaigning to spark hope and make the 5th Ward a “model ward for the entire city.”

“I don’t want to make the decision that my parents had to: move out the ward so that my children can have quality education, be safe and grow up being as creative and diverse, informed and experienced as they would desire to be,” Brown said. “That is why I’m running.”

j.bishku@hpherald.com