Leslie L. Fant, 76

Leslie L. Fant succumbed to this life on June 30, 2015, at Montgomery Place Retirement Community and Home Care Services. Fant was an educator who is remembered for his dedication to mentoring hundreds of kids in Hyde Park and Englewood.

Fant was born to Virginia Randolph and Robert Fant on March 18, 1939, in Bowling Green, Ky. He was the oldest of six children.

Fant loved sports and was exceptionally gifted in baseball. He was the first Black baseball player asked to play in the Junior American league in Bowling Green, Ky. He was offered a full baseball scholarship to attend Central State University, where he received a Bachelor of Science degree in Physical Education. He was also a member of the Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Inc.

Fant moved to Chicago after graduating from Central State University. He worked as a teacher, assistant principal and principal in the Englewood community for almost 40 years. He has also worked a second job for almost 30 years as a sport director at the Hyde Park Neighborhood Club. During this time, Fant received a masters and doctorate from National Lewis University. He was a part of the Chicago Principals Association where he received numerous awards. After retiring from the Chicago Public School system, Fant worked as a consultant for a short period of time.

Fant was married on Feb. 2, 1974, to Jessamine Nolen, a loving and devoted wife who survives him. He is also survived by his three children Kendra, Kevin and Keith Fant; his brother, Joe Lewis; two brother in-laws, Alvin Carothers and Isaac Greene; two sister in-laws, Rose Greene and Betty Thomas, and two grandchildren, Kylee Coleman and Kelsey Fant.

A wake and funeral were held on Wednesday, July 8 at Apostolic Church of God, 6320 S. Dorchester Ave.