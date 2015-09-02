Man shot, killed inside car on Dorchester Ave.

By SAM RAPPAPORT

On Tuesday evening at approximately 6 p.m., 25-year-old Reginald Sampson was fatally shot while inside of his vehicle in the 5000 block of South Dorchester Avenue. According to a spokesperson for the Chicago Police Department (CPD), Sampson suffered gunshot wounds to the upper body after the occupant of a passing vehicle opened fire.

Kenwood Academy High School’s football team was practicing outside when the incident occurred. Though they didn’t see the shooting take place, some players reported audible gunshots.

Sampson continued to operate his vehicle into the 1300 block of E. 50th Street, where it pulled to a stop. The gunshot wounds were ultimately the cause of his death. The CPD has asserted that Sampson was a documented gang member and that the incident was most likely gang related.

The following evening of the shooting, over 150 family members, friends and community residents gathered outside of Shoesmith Elementary School, 1330 E. 50th St., to remember Sampson. Friends of Sampson used candles to spell out “RIP Big Moe” on the sidewalk along 50th Street. A large, stuffed bear with silver balloons wrapped around its wrist leaned up against a nearby tree. Signs made of cardboard were taped to the tree on either side of the bear. Friends and family gathered around the signs, leaving signatures and personalized messages of love.

Sampson spent a large portion of his life within a few block radius of the location of his death. He attended Shoesmith Elementary, Canter Middle School, 4959 S. Blackstone Ave., and Kenwood, 5015 S. Blackstone Ave.

Doyin Ogunlama, a friend of Sampson’s who was in attendance at Wednesday evening’s memorial, spoke of Sampson as an outgoing and friendly person.

“He was a great guy,” Ogunlama said. “Everybody loved him.”

Joanne Carter, the girlfriend of Sampson’s father, echoed Ogunlama’s sentiments.

“He was a nice boy,” Carter said. “He was playful and had lots of friends. I would never have thought this would happen. I’m sad, I really am.”

After a half hour of mostly silent mingling and remembrance, the group outside of Shoesmith formed a circle and individuals began to recount personal experiences they’ve had with Sampson.

The mother of Sampson’s daughter wiped away tears as she spoke of Sampson’s relationship with his child.

“I will make sure that Reggie’s daughter knows he was a great father,” she said.

Sampson’s sister spoke of the speech impediment that Sampson struggled with when he was younger. His eagerness to communicate with others was often dampened by his inability to be understood. The story was humorous and elicited poignant laughter from those listening.

Hyde Park sculptor Garland Martin Taylor lives on 50th Street and heard the shooting as it occurred.

“We’ve been here since 2005,” Taylor said. “Nothing like this has ever happened on our street.”

Taylor described being especially struck by the voice of Sampson’s mother on the night of the shooting.

“I heard screaming and wailing,” Taylor recounted. “I knew what it was, and it rocked my core. I’ll never forget that sound.”

Taylor has recently returned from a road trip around the United States on which he brought along his 300 lb. metal sculpture of a gun, entitled “Conversation Piece.” The project is meant as a reflection on the gun violence on Chicago’s South Side.

“I’m an artist that is trying to recreate feeling,” Taylor explained. “I can never recreate what [Sampson’s mother] was feeling.”

A few of Taylor’s neighbors commented on the absence of a University of Chicago crime alert notification. With previous instances of crime, the residents said, the university had immediately sent out emails.

University spokesperson Marielle Sainvilus responded that there are many factors that go into deciding when the university issues a security alert.

“As soon as an incident that meets the criteria for consideration of an alert is reported, regardless of the time of day, there is an immediate conversation between members of university communications, campus and student life, and the UCPD to determine a number of

factors, including whether the incident represents continuing threats to the campus community,” Sainvilus said. “The team then follows the university’s guidelines for immediate security alerts to determine whether or not to issue a security alert.”

The guidelines for immediate security alerts can be found on the Department of Safety and Security’s website: safety-security.uchicago.edu/services/safety_alerts_communications/.

