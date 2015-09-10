Original owners of Rainbow Cleaners hands over business

-Spencer Bibbs

For 29 years, Rainbow Cleaners has served the Hyde Park community, but the original owners have sold their business in order to retire.

Chin Kee Chung and Hye Sook Chung opened their business on 1648 E. 53rd St. in 1986 and have decided to retire to spend more time with their loved ones in Korea.

“I am 73-years-old and I have worked so much and so long, but I will miss each customer,” Chin Kee Chung said.

He said the cleaners never opened late or closed early, except for some days during the Chicago winter seasons.

Rainbow Cleaners has had loyal customers in the area come to the business since it opened, even local notables such as Jesse Jackson Jr. and Harold Washington.

“People who moved from Hyde Park would still come to us as their cleaners,” Chin Kee Chung said. We take care of them like family.”

Chin Kee Chung said he and his wife handed over the business to the new owner, Pong Cha Lee, on Sept. 3. Lee has been in the cleaner business for 30 years and owns another cleaners on Fullerton by DePaul University.

Lee said Rainbow Cleaners will still be the name of the business, stay in the same location and continue to serve Hyde Park.

