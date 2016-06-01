I still want to know more about Ald. Sophia King

To the Editor:

I have read various articles about the new 4th ward alderman Ms. Sophia King. Although I am not familiar with her I was encouraged to hear about her background and passions.

My apprehension in becoming too excited is that when I took a close look her resume that she submitted it says a lot but not much specifically. In addition, I have some concerns with the lack of significance that her organization Harriett’s Daughters has demonstrated which she credits as a vehicle for her work in the community; the organization’s website was surprisingly light on activities, outreach and any measurable outcomes. This is surprising since she does point to this organization as one of her major outlets in which she was an advocate.

Could someone please identify where one can get a better understanding of her previous work that led to her appointment? Although I do not get around like I use to, I have not run into her at the various, educational, economic, safety and housing forums and meetings that I have attended.

Education has been stated as a big focus of Alderman King’s, but I do not recall her voice or person present during the Dyett journey of the past three plus years or during the back and forth of the fifty school closings.

In addition, her organization’s Facebook has only 1 post. They may just not very active on social media as myself, but I would think that they would want to be more active to promote their work and accomplishments to recruit support.

I have attempted to do various searches with her name and found very little output. Not much more than I would for a person as myself that has been retired for 16 years. I do not know Ms. King but I am surprised that there isn’t more work of hers to identify given that that was the reason stated that she was chosen.

I would like to presume the best about Alderman Kings’ resume and application that was released the other weekend, but I am concerned that I cannot find any substance to support it.

Her resume states that she has not held a day-to-day job since 2003. I would just like to better understand that if she left for-profit work to focus on the community why her local activities for the community can’t be verified. This seems puzzling today with the amount of information one can gather.

I also understand that she has been interested in this position since former Alderman[Toni] Preckwinkle stepped down but was not able to garner political support. The relevance with this, if true, is that if she was interested in this position six years ago, why would she not have become more visible with things to point to since then.

She has said on numerous occasions that she was not sent by anyone. I believe that. I have not heard one elected official come out to speak aggressively in her favor. That is both refreshing and alarming at the same time.

The same individuals from city hall that shared that she had an interest back in 2010/2011 said her sponsors may not have been elected officials but that the mayor was lobbied by the business elite.

Any input that you can give would be appreciated. Although I do my best to get out of the house to attend community events and meetings (much less the past year due to a debilitating condition) so I am thankful for outlets like your newspaper and web presence to get information out to the masses when I cannot be there in person.

My goal is to get a more precise understanding of who Ms. King is by clarifying who she has been. There is a local pastor that said he would not stand by as someone who has not been involved in community engagement becomes alderman. Well, he is one of the references for Ms. King, yet I can not find any references to Ms. King being involved in the community on the development, education or violence that has been out front as issues the 4th ward has faced.

The good news is I have heard again and again that Alderman King has worked tirelessly to meet individuals, groups and organizations since she took office. That is a great sign of someone that is willing to work and a reason to think the best.

Anything you can do to bring light to this subject I would be thankful.

Thank you.

Sincerely,

James T. Wilson