Obama Library town hall meeting on community benefits

By ALLISON MATYUS

Staff Writer

On Wednesday, July 27, there will be a town hall meeting calling for a Community Benefits Agreement (CBA) for the upcoming Obama Presidential Library.

The meeting will take place at Harris Park, 6200 S. Drexel Ave., from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The CBA will call on the Obama Foundation to require jobs to be set aside for community members, protect affordable housing and home owners, support and create Black businesses and strengthen neighborhood schools.

