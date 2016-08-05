Network 9 gets new chief

By ALLISON MATYUS

Staff Writer

Felicia Sanders is the new Network Chief for Chicago Public Schools’ (CPS) Network 9, which includes schools within the Hyde Park, Bronzeville and Woodlawn neighborhoods.

Sanders, who replaced former Network 9 Chief, Jerrold Washington, has worked at CPS for 25 years, more recently as a deputy network chief.

Network Chiefs oversee the principals of the network, as well as foster communication between the community and CPS. Network chiefs usually attend local school council (LSC) meetings and community action council (CAC) meetings to provide updates on the state of their networks.

a.matyus@hpherald.com