Oriental Institute to host program teaching children about writing

The University of Chicago’s Oriental Institute, 1155 E. 58th St., will host a program for children to teach them about the evolution of writing at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9.

The event will be hands-on and will present a timeline of how writing began, changed, branched into different alphabets, and continues to this day. It will offer opportunities for children of different ages to experience this: while kids 9-12 will help the program directors consider a specific script and how it has change, children 5-8 will help tell the story of how the alphabet began and then changed.

Guests can register online at the Oriental Institute’s website.

