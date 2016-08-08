Oriental Institute to host program teaching children about writing
By SONIA SCHLESINGER?
Herald Intern
The University of Chicago’s Oriental Institute, 1155 E. 58th St., will host a program for children to teach them about the evolution of writing at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9.
The event will be hands-on and will present a timeline of how writing began, changed, branched into different alphabets, and continues to this day. It will offer opportunities for children of different ages to experience this: while kids 9-12 will help the program directors consider a specific script and how it has change, children 5-8 will help tell the story of how the alphabet began and then changed.
Guests can register online at the Oriental Institute’s website.
Andrew Garrett
August 11, 2016 @ 10:35 am
With the debate going over the need of cursive writing to be taught in public schools such programs are priceless. Our children are growing up in the wold of computers and keyboards – a dangerous world indeed.
personal statement editing services
August 31, 2016 @ 4:51 am
It might be helpful, I guess. You know, nowadays we’re all busy a lot and it would be nice to have some trustful organization.
link
September 15, 2016 @ 7:30 am
I like all the teaching programes, especially if the concern children.
SAS Assignment Help
October 6, 2016 @ 1:37 am
I fancied to thank you for this uncommon read!!
essaywritingservice-s.com
October 20, 2016 @ 2:58 am
That is a good idea. I think that if you can make a game of it, then those children could succeed a lot.
http://essaycorrector.org/blog/excellent-proofreading-within-easy-reach
July 27, 2017 @ 12:42 am
That is so important to learn children writing and be pleased with the result.
professional executive resumes are at our company
October 31, 2017 @ 4:38 am
Children must be able to creatively write about their feelings, emotions and impressions. In such a way, they become successful!
Best Logo Designing
December 5, 2017 @ 12:45 am
Technology has totally changed the way of learning and also the sources of entertainment. Kids used to enjoy themselves by reading books, novels, fictions, and stories. Due to technology, phones have replaced the books, games, sports etc. As a result, the generations are becoming less productive.
Top SEO Company Pakistan
December 5, 2017 @ 1:00 am
Creating such opportunities for the students to get indulged in healthy activities (for body and brain both) is a great thing. Need to appreciate these efforts and measures. Thanks