Q and A with Kenwood Girl’s Soccer Coach Miguel Cedeno

By JOSEPH PHILLIPS

Sports Writer

Name: Miguel Cedeno



Position: Head Varsity Coach of Girls Soccer



School: Kenwood Academy High School



Mascot: Lady Broncos



Conference: Second Division South



Previous Record: 6-1 conference



Current Record: 0-0 conference



Previous Ranking: No.2 in Second Division Conference



Current Ranking: No.1 in Second Division Conference

Kenwood Academy Girl’s Soccer Coach Miguel Cedeno is in his second season as head coach of the Lady Broncos, Cedeno fell one point short of clinching the 2015-16 Second Division South conference championship to Lindblom High School last season. This year, Coach Cedeno and the Lady Broncos will feature an action packed youth line up, led by all city striker Celia Benito (sophomore), who finished with 12 goals last season, three senior captains; center /mid fielder Ying Zhang, defender Melina Cuevas and defender Helen Mui with a goal of leading Kenwood to its first conference title in two years. The Herald set down with Coach Cedeno to talk short term, intermediate and long-term goals for the upcoming 2016-17 season.



HP: How excited are you about the upcoming season for girls soccer?



MC: I’m really excited this year. We have a great group of young lady’s returning this season with the potential to compete on a high level in the Chicago Public League. We should be able to play with some of the best schools in the city, both conference and non-conference.

HP: What is your short-term goal for this year’s team?

MC: My short term goal is to see this group of young lady’s come together as a team. Develop chemistry early, especially with six or seven freshmen coming in. It’s important that we build chemistry early, so that we can compete at a high level.

HP: When it comes to intermediate goals for this team, what would you like to accomplish?

MC: My intermediate goal is to get through our non conference schedule without any injuries. In addition to getting off to a great start with so many new faces joining the program. This is important in order for us to win the Second Division South Conference championship, which we lost by 1 point to Lindblom High School last season.

HP: With your short-term and intermediate goals in place, what would you like for this team to accomplish long-term. Mainly by the end of the season?



MC: Our long-term goal is to win the city championship. It will be a great honor for the school, the coaches and the players after watching Lane Tech High School win two of the last three city titles. Winning the city championship allows us to think about the future or the big picture, with dreams of one day winning the state title.



HP: Are there any coaching legends you admire or pattern your philosophy or coaching style after?



MC: Yes, Coach Stan Mietus of Kelly High School, he is entering his 30th season as the Trojan’s head coach. He’s won multiple city championships throughout the years and helped develop many great young women and men in society.



HP: If you can sum it up in three words, what would you like your legacy to be as a head coach?

MC: That I was passionate, competitive and a teacher of the game.