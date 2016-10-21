Review: “Pirandello’s Henry IV”

RECOMMENDED

Where: Remy Bumppo Theatre Company, Greenhouse Theater Center, 2257 N. Lincoln Ave.

When: through Nov. 13

Tickets: $42.50-$57.50

Phone: 773-404-7336

By ANNE SPISELMAN

Theater Critic

In his program notes for “Pirandello’s Henry IV” at Remy Bumppo Theatre Company, director Nick Sandys points out that it not only is the Midwest premiere of Tom Stoppard’s 2004 version of Luigi Pirandello’s 1922 “Enrico IV,” but perhaps the the first Equity production of any version of the play since 1965.

So, it’s not surprising that many of us haven’t seen it before. What may be surprising is that the previous production Sandys refers to undoubtedly was the one that opened the Harper Theater in November of 1964 and continued into early 1965. It was presented by Hyde Park Herald publisher Bruce Sagan, his wife Judith, and Herald Productions. Eric Bentley was the translator. Well-known actor Alvin Epstein starred as the title character and got great reviews.

Mark L. Montgomery, who plays Henry in Remy Bumppo’s season opener, also is giving a virtuoso performance, but anyone who is not well-versed in 11th-century history, Pirandello’s prevalent themes, and Stoppard’s penchant for detail may find the show, which is pared down from the Italian original, confusing. The staging, too, is something of a head-scratcher, but more about that later.

As the opening scene among four fellows hired to dress up in medieval costumes and pander to him tells us, this Henry IV thinks he is the 11th-century German king and Holy Roman Emperor. But he’s really an unnamed Italian nobleman who fell off his horse (under questionable circumstances) at a masquerade party twenty years earlier, hit his head, and woke up believing that he was the medieval monarch. Apparently mad, he’s given to reliving Henry’s feud with Mathilda of Tuscany and the time he donned a hair shirt and stood in the snow for three days to petition Pope Gregory VII to lift his excommunication.

Life-size portraits of that younger Henry and of Matilda adorn the throne room in the castle the nobleman’s recently deceased sister decorated to cater to his illusion. But the Matilda portrait actually is of Lady Matilda Spina (Patrice Egleston), who played her 11th-century namesake in the masquerade and with whom the nobleman was in love. Now that his sister has died, her son Di Nolli (Chris Amos), who promised to take care of his uncle, comes to try to shock him out of his madness, bringing along the Doctor (Noah Simon), Matilda, her lover Belcredi (James Houton), and her daughter Frida (Clare Cooney), who looks just like her mother does in the portrait and is engaged to Di Nolli.

Basically their plan is to make Henry acknowledge the passage of time by dressing Matilda and Frida in identical Matilda of Tuscany costumes and Di Nolli as the young Henry IV, and presenting them to him at the same time.

But, as it turns out, Henry is not mad at all. As he explains to the four fellows before the Doctor’s plan is put in action, he woke up cured one day about twelve years after the accident, which he implies, may not have been an accident at all. He then decided to pretend to be mad for a variety of reasons, starting with a disinclination to have other people’s notions of identity and reality imposed upon him.

Pirandello’s, or Henry’s, disquisition on sanity and insanity, reality and illusion, and what constitutes identity gets a little dense, but the upshot is that were left wondering if Henry is the sane one and the others are mad. Then comes the shock treatment, which backfires horribly, leaving a terrible irony. Henry, who might have been ready to admit to everyone that he wasn’t mad, commits an act of violence that either shows he really is mad or dooms him to play the madman forever to avoid facing punishment.

In the frenzy of the final scene, Remy Bumppo’s production seems to miss this irony entirely. We get that Henry is exacting revenge, especially on Belcredi for his relationship with Matilda, but the ramifications don’t really sink in. I don’t know how much Stoppard tweaked the play, but I suspect we see as much of him (I detected shades of “Rosencrantz and Guildenstern are Dead”) as of Pirandello. In addition, the original Italian audiences would have been much more familiar with the real 11th-century history than we are (Henry IV kept invading what is now Italy, after all), so things like the fact that Henry keeps calling Belcredi “Peter Damian” when he’s dressed as an ordinary monk would have resonance.

I think Remy Bumppo’s design also misses the mark. Joe Schermoly’s set looks completely phony, like the throne room in a high school play, rather than like a throne room in a real ancient castle. I don’t know if this is deliberate or a matter of financial constraint, but it doesn’t work. As written, the character of Henry IV would immediately recognize and reject such artifice, especially since the dialogue indicates that his sister recreated the milieu of his delusion in minute detail.

Same goes for Rachel Lambert’s medieval costumes, but her “modern” ones are equally problematic. Sandys sets the action in the 1920s, but the women’s flapper dresses are not at all authentic; instead, they are form-fitting and have zippers down the back. In addition, Henry’s hair shirt is taken to the extreme: He first appears filthy in the ripped garment, and the closest he comes to royal dress is a tattered, ill-fitting red cloak.

All in all, “Pirandello’s Henry IV” left me wishing I’d seen Harper Theater’s “Enrico IV,” but it’s all we have at the moment and interesting enough to be worth checking out.