Kenwood student sings the blues

By ALLISON MATYUS

Staff Writer

A Kenwood Academy High School student, Mae Ya Carter Ryan, will perform at this year’s Winter Blues and Jazz Festival this Sunday, Nov. 27, at the famous blues bar, Buddy Guy’s Legends.

Ryan is a sophomore at Kenwood, 5015 S. Blackstone Ave., and is in the school’s concert choir. Her voice is described as “soulful” and she will be the opening act for the Mary Lane and Jimmy Nick, who are the main acts of the one-day festival.

Ryan has been listening to classic jazz like Ella Fitzgerald and Sarah Vaughan since she was only four and a half years old. She has been taking vocal lessons since she was seven.

Previously, she has performed on a variety of television programs including CBS’ “Someone You Should Know” segment, ABC’s “Heart and Soul” and WGN’s morning show.

