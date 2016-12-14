Historic Hyde Park co-op unit up for auction

By ALLISON MATYUS

The units that make up 5490 S. Shore Dr. have a unique history behind them, and one unit in particular that is currently up for sale has its own story to tell.

Apartment 4S of the building has been on the market for five years now, which is a fairly long time in the real estate world and one of the only homes that have been up for sale that long in the Hyde Park neighborhood. For one last attempt at selling, the 5,500 square foot apartment will go up for a real estate auction on Friday, Dec. 16.

“Auctions tend to be [thought of] as negative but in other ways, it’s compelling because it pushes people to make a decision,” said Paul Marks, one of the unit’s owners who grew up in the house.

Marks’ family has owned the unit for over 65 years and after his mother, renowned artist Janina Marks, passed away years ago, he and his family put the unit up for sale.

The unit boasts six bedrooms, four bathrooms, hardwood floors, crown moldings, a library and a sunroom. It is one of 20 units in the building, which happens to be one of the few co-ops left in the Hyde Park neighborhood.

“Chicago in general does not have many co-ops…you’ll find them in certain pockets but it’s not a common thing,” said Susan O’Connor Davis, author of “Chicago’s Historic Hyde Park,” real estate agent at Berkshire Hathaway and writer of the “Lost Hyde Park” column in the Hyde Park Herald.

O’ Connor Davis said that the building’s history is quite unique; it was completed in 1917 so at almost 100 years old, it stands as one of the first high rises for Hyde Park. Davis said it also used to be shoreline property back before Lake Shore Drive was built and Lake Michigan’s shoreline ran almost right up to the building’s front door.

The building’s historical significance is also of importance, having being built by the famous architects Cornelius and George Rapp (Rapp and Rapp Architects) who are known for designing places like the Oriental Theatre and Chicago Theatre.

The auction is Marks’ and his family’s last attempt at selling what was once their childhood home, with the hopes that another Hyde Park family can call the unit home in the near future. The auction will take place inside of the apartment beginning at 2 p.m.

“It’s interesting to watch [an auction] and people come through that might not even have considered moving but the auction atmosphere changes their mind,” Davis said.

Registration for the auction is required beforehand and can be done at williamsauction.com/EastHyde. The opening bid is set for $100,000.

