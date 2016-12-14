Kenwood defeats Hyde Park in neighborhood rivalry game

-Owen Lawson III

By JOSEPH PHILLIPS

Sports Writer

In the battle for neighborhood bragging rights, the Kenwood Academy High School Broncos upset the Hyde Park High School Thunderbirds 56-45 in their basketball home opener on Thursday night, Dec. 8.

“It was our first home game (of the season),” said Marlo Finner, head coach at Kenwood. “It was very important that we got off to a great start. We knew the players would be hyped after inviting family and friends to the game, but once I got them to settle down, we got going.”

In the first half, the Broncos jumped out to huge leads of 24-9, 27-9, and 30-9 thanks to the hot shooting of 6’1 senior guard Octavius Parker who would finish with nine second quarter points on 3 of 3 three-point shooting from the field. Giving his team a 20 point lead at the half at 30-10.

“Octavius is a big time shooter,” Finner said. “He understands the moment and I was really impressed with his defensive pressure.”

In the second half, 6’4 junior guard RJ McGee would make the play of the night. As he would drive baseline and rise over two Thunderbird defenders for a one hand tomahawk dunk, sending the crowd into an uproar while propelling his team to a 13-point lead at 44-31.

Final Score: Kenwood 56, Hyde Park 45

With the victory, the Broncos improved to 5-1 on the season.

Hyde Park Herald Player of The Game: Octavius Parker, Kenwood, 16 points, 4 three-pointers

Honorable Mention: David Hunt, Kenwood, 12 points; Manny Patterson, Kenwood, 4 blocks

