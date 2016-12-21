CPAC to host holiday celebration in Cornell Park

By TONIA HILL

The Cornell Park Advisory Council (CPAC) is dedicating a day to make Cornell Park, 5473 S. Cornell Ave., livelier. They will host a holiday celebration in the park on Thursday, Dec. 22 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. There will be hot chocolate and deserts as well as a bonfire and caroling. Children will also have the opportunity to the make winter bird feeders for birds.

Norman Bell, president of the advisory council said that the shooting in Cornell Park on Dec. 2 is on people’s minds, but the celebration is not a direct response to the shooting. Bell said the holiday celebration is in continuation of predated activities for the council to encourage use of the park.

“We hope that this event will bring more people to the park and make people feel more comfortable about being in the park,” Bell said.

