Fatal stabbing leaves one dead in Kenwood

By TONIA HILL

Staff Writer

A 58-year-old-man was stabbed to death in Kenwood Monday night, Dec. 19. The incident occurred at 7:37 p.m., on the 4300 block of South Ellis Avenue. According to the Chicago Police Department (CPD), the victim sustained a stab wound to the chest during a domestic dispute.

The man was transported to Northwestern Hospital in critical condition and was later pronounced dead. Area Central is investigating and the offender is in custody. Charges are pending.

The manner of death is homicide, said the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office. The victim has not yet been identified, as the legal next of kin has not been notified of the death.

t.hill@hpherald.com