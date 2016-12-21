Hyde Park neighborhood gaining in popularity with home buyers

By ALLISON MATYUS

Staff Writer

Hyde Park’s real estate trends so far in 2016 show the neighborhood becoming more attractive to home buyers.

According to data provided by Redfin, a national real estate brokerage, the number of homes sold this year have gone up, while the days on the market and the inventory of homes for sale have gone down, which is an overall indicator that homes are selling fast and are in demand in the area.

Redfin’s 2016 data only goes up to Oct. 31 due to the real estate cycle, so compared to last year at that time and this year at that time, 57 more homes were sold in 2016 than in 2015.

Also compared to last year, homes were on the market at an average of 109 days in 2015. In 2016, that number was 68 days.

The inventory, or homes available for sale on the market, has also seen a change in the past year: from 95 up for grabs in 2015 down to 82 in 2016.

Alex Starace, the communications specialist at Redfin, said that looking at this data together means homes are going more quickly in Hyde Park, even the pricey ones.

The most expensive single family home that was sold in the neighborhood this year was on the 4900 block of South Greenwood Avenue at $2,250,000, or $2,041,906 more than the average sale price of 2016.

Lamar Austin, local Redfin real estate agent and Hyde Park resident, said that the recent developments are attracting future residents to Hyde Park.

“Hyde Park has never had this type of development that we see going up,” he said. “Once you see someone come in as a developer and being successful, that attracts other developers to come into Hyde Park that never looked at the neighborhood before.”

Austin said that Hyde Park has always been up there on the price market, due to the proximity of the University of Chicago as well as the types of historical homes that make up the neighborhood.

“You can’t find these types of homes really anywhere in the city except maybe Oak Park,” he said.

Oak Park is a suburb just west of Chicago.

With more developments coming like the boutique hotel on 53rd Street and Dorchester Avenue, the Solstice building at 56th Street and Cornell Avenue and more businesses like Nando’s Peri-Peri and the craft brewery, Jolly Pumpkin, the attention is sure to remain on the neighborhood through 2017.

“I spend a majority of my time in Hyde Park and everyone is saying the same thing…that it’s the new hot place to be,” Austin said. “The neighborhood is finally getting visibility…you can just walk down the streets and feel the buzz.”

a.matyus@hpherald.com