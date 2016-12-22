New funding will complete Lakefront Trail Separation Project

By TONIA HILL

Staff Writer

A $12 million donation will fund the completion of the Lakefront Trail Separation Project. Mayor Rahm Emanuel, Chicago Park District superintendent Michael P. Kelly along with Kenneth Griffin, who made the donation for the project made the announcement Wednesday, Dec. 21.

Emanuel originally announced plans to separate the trail from Fullerton to Ohio streets and 31st to 51st streets in March when he unveiled Building on Burnham, to invest in Chicago’s parks and open spaces. The trail split will provide separate paths for cyclists and pedestrians.

“This is an important step in making the Lakefront Trail safer, more accessible and more enjoyable for the thousands of Chicagoans and visitors that travel the path each day,” said Emanuel in a written statement. “It would not have been possible without Ken’s philanthropy to the City of Chicago, with this gift being the most recent. Trail separation does more than address issues of overcrowding; it builds a better future for one of the city’s greatest assets by ensuring more people are able to experience what the lakefront has to offer.”

The project is designed to alleviate areas of congestion by separating the Lakefront Trail into two paths. The bike trail will be made of asphalt and will measure 12 feet in width and be located closest to Lake Shore Drive. The pedestrian trail will measure 20 feet in width with 14 feet of asphalt and 6 feet of soft surface mix on either side.

Trail separation from 31st Street to 35th Street Harbor has already been completed and resurfaced to meet the newly opened 35th Street bridge. Work is now in progress to complete the segment of the 18-mile stretch from 35th street to 41st street, which will include access to the Burnham Prairie.

The Lakefront Trail is one of the busiest in the U.S.; it is estimated that more than 100,000 people per day use the trail during the summer weekends according to a recent study by Chicago Area Runners Association (CARA) and the Active Transportation Alliance (ATA).

The entire Lakefront Trail project is expected to be complete in 2018.

t.hill@hpherald.com