Santa Claus is making a personal visit to La Rabida Children’s Hospital, 6501 S. Promontory Dr., on Christmas Day to drop off gifts to patients.

The a fire truck from Chicago Fire Department will be Santa’s sleigh, and will help drop off donated gifts to approximately 25 patients and their families, beginning at 9 a.m.

This is the 44th year Santa has made a visit to the hospital to help spread Christmas cheer to the patients at La Rabida.

