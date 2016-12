By ALLISON MATYUS

The annual Christmas Eve service at Rockefeller Memorial Chapel, 5850 S. Woodlawn Ave., welcomes the Christmas holiday tomorrow, Dec. 24.

The traditional service features carols and a nativity tableau offered by children. The featured soloist for tomorrow’s service is Thomas Weisflog and the Decani, and the Rockefeller Children’s Choir.

Organ music will begin at 3:30 p.m. with the service starting at 4 p.m.

