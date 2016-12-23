Southside Alderman pleads not guilty to corruption charges

By TONIA HILL

Ald. Willie Cochran (20th) pleaded not guilty Friday, Dec. 23 to federal charges of wire fraud, bribery, and extortion. Prosecutors announced news of the indictment Wednesday, Dec. 14. The 20th Ward includes parts of the University of Chicago campus and Washington Park.

The 15-count indictment alleges that Cochran used money from the 20th Ward Activities Fund to pay his daughter’s college tuition and to finance his gambling expenses, as well as to purchase items for use in his home. The indictment also charges Cochran with extorting money from a lawyer and a liquor store owner in exchange for Cochran’s aldermanic support.

The indictment was returned on Tuesday, Dec. 13 in federal court in Chicago. Cochran was charged with eleven counts of wire fraud, two counts of federal program bribery, and two counts of extortion

Cochran has spoken out against the charges. In a written statement on Wednesday, Dec. 14, his attorney Thomas Durkin said that Cochran will respect the U.S. Attorney’s office and the process in this matter.

Durkin said that Cochran is “Neither an extortionist nor someone who deliberately breaks the law. His record clearly demonstrated, and the facts will demonstrate he has a record of personally giving, providing and growing his ward.”

Durkin also said that Cochran looks forward to getting these matters addressed and behind him. Cochran is also asking the public to be patient and respect the process.

According to reports, Cochran said that he would not resign from the City Council.

“He was never in custody there was no arrest in this case. He remains free on an appearance bond,” said Assistant U.S. Attorney Joseph Fitzpatrick.

Cochran, a former police officer, and community organizer ran for alderman in 2007 following the arrest of his predecessor, Ald. Arenda Troutman, who was arrested by the FBI on bribery charges.

Troutman allegedly solicited donations from developers that wanted to do business in her ward. Troutman pleaded guilty in 2008 and was sentenced to four years in prison. After Troutman’s arrest in 2007, Cochran called on Troutman to resign.

If convicted Cochran will join a list of about 35 Chicago alderman and former aldermen who have been convicted of crimes since 1973.

The charges in the indictment are punishable by a total maximum sentence of 280 years in prison.

