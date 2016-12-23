U. of C. student robbed

By TONIA HILL

A University of Chicago (U. of C.) student was robbed, Thursday evening. The student was walking southbound at approximately 6:48 p.m., on the 5400 block of South Ingleside Avenue, the student was approached from behind two unknown suspects. One suspect implied that he had a weapon and demanded the victim’s property. The victim handed over his wallet and cellphone to the suspects who then fled northbound on foot through an alley. There were no physical injuries reported.

The Chicago Police Department (CPD) is investigating the case.

