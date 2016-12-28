Hyde Park Community Players hosts auditions for next play

By ALLISON MATYUS

Staff Writer

The Hyde Park Community Players will be hosting auditions next week for its upcoming production, “The Marriage of Bette and Boo.”

Written by American playwright, Christopher Durang, and directed by Player Corinna Christman, “The Marriage of Bette and Boo” will be shown the weekend of Feb. 24-26, and the weekend of March 3-5, at University Church, 5655 S. University Ave.

The play, based on a Durang’s parents’ marriage, is part serious and part funny and told through 33 separate scenes.

Auditions for the play will be Thursday, Jan. 5, from 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. and on Friday, Jan. 6, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Both auditions will be held at Augustana Lutheran Church, 5500 S. Woodlawn Ave.

