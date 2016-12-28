Pizzeria Da Nella to open at Campus North Residential Commons

By ALLISON MATYUS

Staff Writer

The core retailer for the Campus North Residential Commons, 5500 S. University Ave., has been announced to be the authentic Italian restaurant, Pizzeria Da Nella.

The restaurant currently has two locations: one in Carol Stream, Ill. and the other in Chicago’s Lincoln Park neighborhood.

Pizzeria Da Nella announced the new location on social media on Dec. 21, and will be opening at 1125 E. 55th St., this summer. Owner Nella Grassano, a native of Naples, Italy, is behind the restaurant’s authentic menu.

Menu items include traditional, wood fired Neapolitan-style pizza, calzones, pasta, salads and seafood.

Pizzeria Da Nella will be joining other Campus North retailers Timbuk2, Dollop Coffee and Insomnia Cookies.

