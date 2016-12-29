Fire Dept. shuts down part of 53rd Street due to smoke concerns at Pizza Capri

-Owen Lawson III

The Chicago Fire Department (CFD) closed off 53rd Street between Blackstone Avenue and Lake Park West Avenue two separate times this morning due to a false alarm fire at Pizza Capri, 1501 E. 53rd St.

The street was blocked off at approximately 10:30 a.m. and again at approximately 11:45 a.m.

A Chicago firefighter who did not wish to be named said that there was an oven with built up grease that was causing smoke and that they were checking it out as a precaution.

The manager of Pizza Capri, Eric Diaz, said that there were never any flames, just smoke, and that the restaurant remained open during CFD’s investigation.

Customers were still inside eating and picking up orders at Pizza Capri at noon.

