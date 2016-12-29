One candidate out of race, five on ballot for 4th Ward Alderman

By ALLISON MATYUS

A hearing this morning, Dec. 29, revealed the final decisions for the five objections that were filed against four candidates in the 4th Ward Alderman special election.

The Chicago Board of Elections Commissioners decided in favor of candidates Marcellus H. Moore, Jr., Gregory Livingston and Gerald Scott McCarthy remaining on the Feb. 28 ballot.

Jack Taylor officially removed himself from the race Tuesday, Dec. 20, so the board did not examine the objections made against him and removed his name from the ballot.

“I could not do [the election] any more due to my health,” Taylor said. “I had to give it up.”

The first objections hearing, which was held on Dec. 12, looked at the objections of the petition papers of the four candidates’ in question. Candidates Ebony Lucas and Ald. Sophia King (4th) did not receive any objections.

With Taylor out of the race, there are now five candidates, which will appear in the following order on the ballot: Lucas, Moore, King, Livingston and McCarthy.

The special election in the 4th Ward will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 28, due to the abrupt resignation of Will Burns, who chose to move to a career in the private sector. Since his resignation, King has been serving as the Alderman in the 4th Ward, which includes parts of the South Loop, Bronzeville, Kenwood and Hyde Park.

If necessary, a run-off election will take place on Tuesday, April 4.

