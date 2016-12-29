U. of C. Trustee supports scholarship fund for Laboratory Schools

By TONIA HILL

Staff Writer

A University of Chicago (U. of C.) trustee is supporting a scholarship fund for U. of C. Laboratory Schools students.

John W. Rogers’ $10.5 million donation will help students and establish a professional development program for under-privileged College students to pursue careers in finance.

Of the new gift, $4 million will go towards the John W. Rogers and Victoria Marie Rogers Scholarship Fund, a part of the endowment that is used to provide scholarship support at the Laboratory Schools, 1362 E. 59th St., which Rogers has been involved with for more than 40 years.

After graduating from U. of C. Laboratory Schools High School, Rogers attended Princeton and upon returning to Chicago he started Ariel Investments, the first minority-owned money management firm in the nation.

U. of C. President Robert J. Zimmer appointed Rogers to the role of Chairman of the Board at the Laboratory School in 2009. In his roles as Chair and Lab+ Campaign Co-Chair Rogers helped to raise $80 million and strengthen the school’s athletic program.

To date, Rogers’ total giving to U. of C. and the Laboratory Schools is $15 million.

