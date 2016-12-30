By ALLISON MATYUS

Staff Writer

The University of Chicago School of Social Service Administration is hosting an “Academic Freedom and Diversity” panel on Tuesday, Jan. 3.

The discussion will include panelists John Boyer, the dean of college at the University of Chicago; Zareena Grewal, the associate professor from the departments of American studies and religious studies and the Program in Ethnicity, Race and Migration at Yale University; Lorraine M. Gutierrez, professor of social work at the University of Michigan’s School of Social Work, and Geoffrey Stone, an Edward H. Levi Distinguished Service Professor at the University of Chicago Law School.

Each panelist will share their own insight into viewpoints on institutional practices and tensions when it comes to academic freedom and diversity.

The event begins at 4:30 p.m. in the School of Social Service Administration’s lobby, 969 E. 60th St., and is free and open to the public. An informal discussion with hors d’oeuvres and refreshments will follow the discussion.

a.matyus@hpherald.com