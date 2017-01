By ALLISON MATYUS

Blackstone Library, 4904 S. Lake Park Ave., will host a Winter Learning Challenge on Wednesday, Jan. 4, beginning at 2 p.m.

The afternoon will focus on slime and the science behind it. Children will have the chance to make their own slime as part of the activity.

Activities are recommended for children ages 5 and up, accompanied by an adult.

