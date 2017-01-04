CIA Director to speak at U. of C.

By TONIA HILL

John Brennan, outgoing Director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), will speak at the University of Chicago (U. of C.) Institute of Politics (IOP) on Thursday, Jan. 5.

President Barack Obama appointed Brennan Director in 2013, following three decades of service at the CIA. Brennan will provide insight and analysis on the nature of threats and the role of U.S. intelligence in world affairs.

The event on Thursday, Jan 5., will begin at 5:15 p.m. at International House, 1414 E. 59th St.

It is free and open to the public doors will open at 4:30 p.m., event sponsors ask that the public arrive early for a security check. No signs or large bags will be permitted into the assembly hall.

