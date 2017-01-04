January JPAC meeting to focus on golf proposal

By ALLISON MATYUS

Staff Writer

The Jackson Park Advisory Council (JPAC) will hold its monthly meeting on Monday, Jan. 9, with a special focus on the recently proposed golf course.

Last month, Mayor Rahm Emanuel announced the development of the Chicago Parks Golf Alliance and its partnership with professional golfer, Tiger Woods, to create a $30 million project that will include golf facilities and youth golf programs in Jackson Park, 6401 S. Stony Island Ave., and South Shore.

Monday night’s meeting will feature guest speaker, Chicago Park District Superintendent and CEO Mike Kelly, who will present the golf proposal and its relationship to Jackson Park’s plan.

Kelly will be available to answer questions at the meeting. To submit questions to be asked for Kelly at the meeting, contact JPAC President, Louise McCurry, at 773-844-2225 or commissioner751@comcast.net.

a.matyus@hpherald.com