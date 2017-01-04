Lady Broncos prevail over Jones College Prep

-Owen Lawson III

By JOSEPH PHILLPS

Sports Writer

The Kenwood Academy High School Lady Broncos defeated the Jones College Prep Lady Eagles 66-45 on Friday night, Dec. 23.

“We tried to establish our inside game,” said Andre Lewis, head coach of the lady Broncos. “We knew settling for jump shots (was not enough).”

In the first half, All Area center #32 Tamara Nard would dominate the first two quarters against the Eagles. After nearly earning a double double, finishing the half with 12 points and several rebounds giving her team an eight-point lead at 27-19.

In the second half it was the Tarsheia Page show, as she would nail three, three-pointers from behind the arc, helping propel the lady Broncos to leads of 20 (38-18), 25 (53-28), and 28 (51-23) giving her team the victory and their 11th win of the seaon.

Final Score: Kenwood 66, Jones College Prep 45

With the win, the lady Broncos improved their record to 11-1 on the season.

Hyde Park Herald Players of The Game: Tarsheia Page, Kenwood, 14 points; Tamara Nard, Kenwood, 12 points

