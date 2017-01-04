U. of C. men’s basketball team ends eight game win streak

By JOSEPH PHILLIPS

Sports Writer

The University of Chicago men’s basketball team fell to 8-2 on the season after a 72-54 loss to Illinois Wesleyan University on the road in Bloomington, Ill.

In the first half, the Maroons offense came out sluggish after shooting a season low 37 percent from the field. And due to the Maroons poor shooting percentage, the Titans offense exploded on a 12-2 run. Earning themselves a seven-point lead at 38-31 to end the half.

In spite of falling behind seven points to end the first half, Maroons senior forward Blaine Crawford would tally 10 points and nine rebounds in the first 20 minutes of the game.

In the second half, with their eight game winning streak on the line, the Maroons would make one last ditch effort by starting the half with a 12-5 run. Trimming a once seven point Titans lead to five at 43-38.

But the Maroon charge would not be enough, as the Titans would finish the game on a 14-2 run of their own, ending the Maroons eight game winning streak within the process for the victory.

Final Score: IWU 72, U.of C. 54

With the loss, the Maroons look to return to their winning ways as they will host Babson College on their home floor on New Year’s Eve, Saturday Dec. 31.

Hyde Park Herald Player of The Game: Blaine Crawford, Maroons, 15 points, career-high 16 rebounds.

hpherald@hpherald.com