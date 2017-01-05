Book release event at Logan Center

By ALLISON MATYUS

Chicago-based publisher, Curbside Splendor Publishing, will be hosting the release party of their latest book, “Revise the Psalm: Work Celebrating the Writing of Gwendolyn Brooks,” this Saturday, Jan. 7, at 7 p.m. at the Logan Center, 915 E. 60th St.

This year marks the 100th birthday of the late poet and cultural icon, Gwendolyn Brooks, and the book features thoughtful contributions on Brooks’ many works from writers such as Angela Jackson, Elise Paschen, CM Burroughs and Khari B., who will all be doing readings at the event.

Editors of the book, Quraysh Ali Lansana and Sandra Jackson-Opoku, will also be at the event.

Complimentary drinks will be provided with the purchase of a copy of the book. A DJ will be playing music late into the night to accompany dancing.

