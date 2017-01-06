Chance the Rapper named to DuSable Museum board

By TONIA HILL

Chance the Rapper (Chancelor Bennett), hip-hop artist and Chicago native has been named to the Board of Trustees at the DuSable Museum of African American History, 740 East 56th Place. The announcement was made public, Friday, Jan. 6.,

Chance the Rapper recently made history by receiving seven 2016 Grammy Award nominations including, “Best New Artist” and “Best Rap Album” for his album “Coloring Book” a first for a “streaming-only” album. Chicago Magazine named him “Chicagoan of the Year,” and he has also promoted racial justice and equality for the city of Chicago and the country.

Chance the Rapper posted a message about being named to the board on Twitter, “I’m honored to announce I have been made a board member of Chicago’s historic DuSable Museum of African American History. I got big plans.”

In addition to Chance the Rapper, five additional five new board members were elected:

Ken Bennett, Chance the Rapper’s father, worked as an aide for the Obama Administration. Currently, Bennett works as a Senior Advisor of Policy and Community Affairs at Choose Chicago. He also worked previously for Mayor Harold Washington.

Dr. Eric E. Whittaker is a Chicago-based physician investor whose works intersects healthcare, public health, and financial services;

Wilbur Milhouse III is the founder, president and CEO of Milhouse Engineering and Construction, Inc., which is a full-service engineering and architecture firm.

Lisa Pilot Livingston is the CEO of LCP Management Inc. and has built properties in Hyde Park, Kenwood, and Bronzeville.

Joyce Johnson-Miller, who was named Chairwoman of DuSable’s Board of Trustees, is the executive vice president of Quadram Global.

