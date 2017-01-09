Chicago teens gain free access to Art Institute

By TONIA HILL

Staff Writer

Teens in the city of Chicago will now be able to have free entry into the Art Institute of Chicago, 111 S. Michigan Ave, made possible through a private donation from a University of Chicago (U. of C.) alumnus and his wife.

Through their foundation, the Redbud Foundation a Topeka, Kan. non-profit Glenn and Claire Swogger, have granted teens between the ages of 14-17 free entry for quite some time.

Though the amount of the gift is confidential, according to Amanda Hicks, executive director of Public Affairs at the Art Institute, the Swoggers’ “generosity will fund at least 25 years of free access for Chicago teens.”

Last year, 20,000 teens locally, nationally, and internationally were ticketed at the museum. About 10 percent or 2,000 of the 20,000 teens that were ticketed at the museum last year were from Chicago.

Hicks said the gift from the Swoggers could help drive more teens to the museum.

“We want to ambitiously expand those numbers and the Swoggers’ gift will allow us to do that,” Hicks said. “We have the infrastructure; we have the opportunities with museum education to welcome teens to our doors; to provide spaces for young people to make art, build connections with each other, hang out in the museum and work with living artists and mentors.”

The Art Institute formed a volunteer program, the Teen Council, in October 2012. The Teen Council consists of 15 teenagers from around the Chicago area.

The teens that join the council are self-selected and work with museum department heads to create programming, exhibition, and lectures to create a more inclusive environment for teens visiting the museum.

Kenwood Academy High School Junior, Walela Greenlee is one of the 15 members and has been a part of the council for two years.

Before joining the Teen Council, Greenlee had misconceptions about the Art Institute and what it could offer people in her age group.

After spending more time at the museum, Greenlee said that she is enlightened.

“It’s something I was ignorant to before,” Greenlee said. “ I didn’t know that there could be a place like this and it’s such a great place for me, and I’ll get to share that experience with other people.”

Greenlee said the council was successful in programming last year. The Art Institute hosted, “Re: Imagine 24,” where 100 teens from Chicago got the opportunity to have an overnight stay at the Art Institute.

The event consisted of late-night gallery visits, opportunities to collaborate and learn from artists, museum staff, and other teens at the event.

During the event last year, Greenlee said other teens were surprised at all the museum offers.

“There were a lot of teens that were like well I didn’t even know that Art Institute could be used as a space like this,” Greenlee said. “They didn’t even know that teens could have a place in the museum or that it was a place where teens could go and actually have fun and not just feel like they had to go and look at art quietly.”

Greenlee is not yet sure if she wants to pursue art professionally but does know she wants to work with art.

She takes a sculpture class at Kenwood and attends the Hyde Park Arts Center, 5020 S. Cornell Ave., for an afterschool program and is a member of the youth art board.

Children under 14 can be admitted into the museum for free and those who are over 18 years old can visit the museum for free every Thursday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

t.hill@hpherald.com