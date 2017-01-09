Hyde Park Historical Society to host open house

By ALLISON MATYUS

The Hyde Park Historical Society (HPHS) is hosting its first Open House event of the new year on Saturday, Jan. 21.

The Open House will take place from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the HPHS headquarters, 5529 S. Lake Park Ave.

The continued exhibit titled “Hyde Park in 1890, from Raschers Atlas” will be on display. The exhibit includes posters from the 1890 atlas between 51st and 59th streets and Cottage Grove Avenue and the lakefront.

HPHS docents will be available to talk about historical Hyde Park topics. Light refreshments will be served.

The next Open House will be Feb. 19.