President Obama to sit down with NBC’s Lester Holt in Hyde Park

By TONIA HILL

Staff Writer

President Barack Obama will be sitting down with NBC Nightly News anchor, Lester Holt for an in-depth interview in Hyde Park on Tuesday, Jan. 10, ahead of the president’s farewell address to the nation at McCormick Place, 2301 S. King Drive Ave.

The pair will visit a restaurant in Hyde Park to discuss how the president believes he delivered on the promises he made before taking office in 2008.

A spokesman from NBC declined to provide the time or location of the interview due to security reasons.

Obama’s favorite restaurant in Hyde Park is Valois, 1518 E. 53rd St.

The one-hour “Dateline NBC” special, “Barack Obama: The Reality of Hope,” will air on Friday, Jan. 13.

t.hill@hpherald.com