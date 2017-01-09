Resume Day for local teens to work in neighborhood this summer

By ALLISON MATYUS

Local high school students that are interested in working at various Hyde Park restaurants or shops over the summer are invited to a Teens Resume Day on Monday, Jan. 16.

Students are encouraged to bring their resumes, or list of work experiences, extracurricular activities, volunteer projects and future aspirations to the United Church of Hyde Park, 1448 E. 53rd St., from 9 a.m. to noon.

Attendees should come dressed professionally. For questions, contact LaKeisha Hamilton at teens360.hydepark@gmail.com or call 312-479-5900.

Seasoned adult volunteers are also welcome to attend the event.

