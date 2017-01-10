Nando’s to offer free meals to U. of C. community

By ALLISON MATYUS

Staff Writer

Nando’s Peri-Peri, 1447 E. 53rd St., will be opening its doors to all of Hyde Park this Saturday, Jan. 14, but on Tuesday, Jan. 17, the University of Chicago (U. of C.) community will get a special treat from the restaurant in the form of a free meal.

From 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., U. of C. students, faculty and staff will receive a free quarter chicken, chicken sandwich, wrap or pita of their choice when they show their U. of C. ID.

Nando’s is also holding another promotion during its grand opening, the restaurant will be donating 100 percent of its sales that day to fund college visits for local students at Kenwood Academy High School, 5015 S. Blackstone Ave.

The South African restaurant chain specializes in chicken that is prepared in a variety of sauces and hot peppers, with flavors from South Africa, Portugal and Mozambique.

a.matyus@hpherald.com