U. of C. Maroons fall to Babson College Beavers

By JOSEPH PHILLIPS

Sports Writer



After building a 43-40 halftime lead, the University of Chicago Maroons men’s basketball team would fall short of its goal after an 82-70 loss to No.1 ranked Babson College Beavers on Saturday afternoon, Dec. 31, at the Gerald Ratner Center, 5530 S. Ellis Ave.

“[Babson] started picking up the pace in the second half by coming up with big plays while keeping us off the boards,” said Mike McGrath, head coach of the Maroons.

In the first half, the Maroons came out scorching as they would feed senior forward Blaine Crawford in the low post, scoring eight of his team’s first 17 points. Giving the Maroons a 43-40 lead at the half.

“We had to do better on the defensive end,” said Stephen Brennan, head coach of Babson College. “At halftime we were a step slow.”

In the second half, the Beavers would make their adjustments by exploding on a 12-7 run, earning a two-point advantage at 52-50.

Later in the half, junior forward Bradley Jacks would put the game away for good. Thanks to his hot shooting, nailing 10 of 13 from the field while finishing with a game high 23 points.

Final Score: Babson College 82, U. of C. 70

With the loss, the Maroons fall to 8-3 on the season completing their non-conference schedule for the year. Their next game will be played on Saturday, Jan. 7, against Washington University-St.Louis at the Gerald Ratner Center at 3 p.m.

Hyde Park Herald Players of The Game: Blaine Crawford, U. of C., 22 points, 13 rebounds: Bradley Jacks, Babson, 23 points on 10 of 13 shooting from the field.

