Chicago Park District Board OKs plan for South Shore Golf Complex

By TONIA HILL

Staff Writer



The Chicago Park District Board voted on Wednesday, Jan. 11, to take the first steps to make the South Shore Golf Complex a possibility.



According to reports, the Chicago Park District Board unanimously agreed on an initial contract of just over $1 million to start research and engineering design for the project.



The project would combine and transform the golf courses at Jackson Park, 6401 S. Richards Dr., and South Shore, 7059 E. South Shore Dr., into a single 18-hole championship course and a shorter course.



Brenda Nelms and Margaret Schmidt of Jackson Park Watch attended the meeting on Wednesday and both read statements asking the board to delay consideration of the contract.



Nelms said there is a need for a comprehensive plan for Jackson Park and more community input.



“What you need are focus groups and extended meetings in developing a real framework plan,” Nelms said. “We are disappointed in the vote, but we hope that there will be some recognition and adjustments going forward.”



On Monday, Chicago Park District CEO Mike Kelly met with the Jackson Park Advisory Council (JPAC) to answer questions and comments in regards to the project.



Accessibility, safety, inclusiveness, costs for current golfers, jobs, parking, and funding for the project were ideas residents expressed during the meeting.



At the meeting, residents asked for specifics and transparency regarding the project.



Nelms said that the meeting did not feel like a real discussion.



“The information that was being given was incomplete or they dodged things by saying that we don’t have that information yet it’s too early,” Nelms said. “There is a sense of it’s all been settled, and I hope that’s not true.”



The cost of the project is $30 million and according to a written statement from the Chicago Park District, the recently formed Chicago Park Golf Alliance, “hopes to raise money to renovate the historic South Shore and Jackson Park golf courses.”



According to a written statement from the Chicago Park District, the other goal of the Alliance is, “to promote the game of golf in the City of Chicago by raising funds to upgrade facilities and enhance programming opportunities. As part of that goal, the Alliance hopes to raise money to renovate the historic South Shore and Jackson Park golf courses.”



The project is years in the making, and there is no word yet on specifics for the golf complex, but the newly awarded contract will allow, “for pre-work, including site planning, surveys, engineering, community process in support of the redesign of South Shore and Jackson park golf courses,” said the Chicago Park District in a written statement.



Hyde Park resident, Fran Vandervoort, sees the project as a positive addition to the park but hopes that it remains inclusive for all who wish to use the courses.



“Good things could come from having the golf course there,” Vandervoort said. “However, we want to make certain that there is not going to be a commercial interest such that wealthy benefactors would like to have to have signs placed around the edges of the golf course and that sort of thing.”



The complex will open to the public in 2020.

t.hill@hpherald.com