Dr. Selwyn Rogers named as director of new U. of C. Trauma Center

The University of Chicago has selected Dr. Selwyn O. Rogers as its new director of the University of Chicago (U. of C.) Medicine Trauma Center. Rogers officially joined the U. of C. team on Thursday, Jan. 5.



Rogers has 16 years of experience with trauma care and is a top surgeon in his field and a public health expert. His experience includes working at institutions like the University of Texas Medical Branch and Temple University Hospital, as well as being an associate professor of surgery at Harvard Medical School.



Part of Rogers’ role with the Trauma Center will be to build an expert team of specialists to treat the trauma patients that will come through the new center. The Level 1 adult trauma center is expected to open in the spring of 2018.



He has also been appointed as the executive vice president for community health engagement, which will include overseeing the Urban Health Initiative. Through this initiative, Rogers will help foster programs and support resources that will help the neighboring communities located near the trauma center.



“In this position, Dr. Rogers will collaborate with faculty across the university and members of the community to help develop a multidisciplinary approach to trauma care and health disparities that will help us better understand and address the social factors that affect victims of violence and underserved populations,” said Derek Douglas, vice president for civic engagement, in a written statement. “This will bring together resources of the Medical Center, university and community to develop novel approaches to achieving better outcomes for victims of trauma.”

