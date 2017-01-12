McCormick Theological Seminary seeks public feedback

The McCormick Theological Seminary, 5460 S. University Ave. is seeking feedback from the public about the seminary ahead of its evaluation by its regional accrediting agency.

McCormick is one of 12 schools related to the Presbyterian Church (U.S.) and is an accredited member of the Association of Theological Schools (ATS) in the U.S. and Canada and the Higher Learning Commission (HLC). McCormick prepares women and men from all denominations and backgrounds for Christian ministry and service.

On March 6-7 the Seminary will host a visit with a team representing the HLC. McCormick has been accredited by HLC since 1983. The team will review the institution’s ongoing ability to meet HLC’s Criteria for Accreditation.

The public can submit comments regarding the College to the following address: Public Comment on McCormick Theological Seminary, Higher Learning Commission 230 South LaSalle Street, Suite 7-500 Chicago, IL 60604-1411.

Or the public can submit comments on HLC’s website at hlcommission.org/comment.

Comments must address matters related to the quality of the institution or its academic programs. All comments must also be in writing and be received by Monday, Feb. 6.