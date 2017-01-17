Man shot on Blackstone Avenue

By TONIA HILL

Staff Writer

A man was shot on Tuesday evening, Jan. 17, on the 5100 Block of South Blackstone Avenue at approximately 9 p.m. According to the Chicago Police Department, the victim is a black man approximately 20-25 years old.

According to police the man was standing on the sidewalk talking to another man and two women. At the time of the encounter the man, who was standing with the victim on the sidewalk, produced a handgun and fired shots striking the victim.

Police described the offender as a black man but gave no other details.

The victim, who sustained gunshot wounds to the head and shoulders, was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital and is in critical condition.

No one is in custody and no other injuries were reported. Police are investigating.

t.hill@hpherald.com