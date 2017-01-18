57th Street Wines hosts grand opening event

By ALLISON MATYUS

Staff Writer

57th Street Wines, 1448 E. 57th St., had a soft opening last month, but this Friday, Jan. 20, they will be holding their official grand opening party and are inviting Hyde Park residents to say hello to the new neighborhood wine shop.

The event begins at 5 p.m. and will include wine and beer tastings, snacks and live music. Guests must be 21 or over to attend to event.

The shop stocks wines from all over the world—about 200 to 300 wines—but owner Steven Lucy said that they hope to stock up to 400 within the next couple of months.

Lucy, who is also the owner of Open Produce, 1635 E. 55th St., hand picked each wine on the shelves, along with Open Produce manager, Bex Behlen, and experienced sommelier, Derrick Westbrook.

“We don’t sell anything that we haven’t tasted,” Lucy said in an earlier interview. “At least one of us have tried each of the wines and can give feedback to the customers.”

Lucy said they are focusing on smaller producers for their products, trying to keep the selection as unique and as local as possible with both the wine and craft beer selections.

The wine selection also represents wines from across the globe, with unique offerings from Eastern Europe and Spain, which Lucy said are regions lesser known for their wine but still produce good quality wine.

The Grand Opening event will be the first event of many that 57th Street Wines will host to the community. Lucy said they hope to have weekly tastings as well as host more involved workshops where attendees can learn about a specific wine, its region and history.

“Wine can be really daunting to a lot of people because it’s so confusing and they feel like they don’t know as much as they should, or they don’t know as much as they want to,” Lucy said. “I think having a local wine shop with people to answer questions is really valuable.”

57th Street Wines is open Tuesday through Thursday from noon to 10 p.m., Friday from noon to midnight, Saturday from 10 a.m. to midnight and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. The shop is closed on Mondays.

a.matyus@hpherald.com