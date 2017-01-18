Harlem Renaissance celebrated in Hyde Park

By ALLISON MATYUS

A unique collaboration between several South Side organizations is highlighting the historical Harlem Renaissance era through events that include the arts and learning.

Court Theatre, 5535 S. Ellis Ave., will pay homage to the Harlem Renaissance, the unique time period in history that focused energy on the arts and political and social thought, by hosting several events across the community. Court Theatre’s play, “Blues for an Alabama Sky,” which officially premieres on Saturday, Jan. 21, was a catalyst for the collaborations.

“The Harlem Renaissance was a unique time in American history, particularly for the African American community,” said Steve Albert, executive director of the Court Theatre. “We wanted to think about how we could capture and pay tribute to that energy.”

Court Theatre is hosting events with local institutions that include a film screening at the DuSable Museum, 740 E. 56th Pl., jazz concerts and readings at the Logan Center, 915 E. 60th St., an exhibit on local artists that celebrate Black culture at the Beverly Arts Center, 2407 W. 111th St., and collaborations with The Promontory, 5311 S. Lake Park Ave., and The Ancona School, 4770 S. Dorchester Ave.

Students at Ancona have been incorporating the Harlem Renaissance into their curriculum since December.

“We often let community events drive our work to broaden our students’ perspectives and leverage the amazing resources of the neighborhood and city to enhance student outcomes,” said Ancona teacher Liz Iverson.

Iverson said that there are parallels between the Harlem Renaissance and what is going on in current events today.

“[The Harlem Renaissance] was a time where artists, specifically African American artists, pushed for equity, social justice and recognition,” Iverson said. “Since my students cannot vote yet, it is important to introduce them to other ways that you can use your voice to positively influence society.”

Ancona students had the opportunity to watch the first rehearsal of “Blues for an Alabama Sky” and will complete original art pieces inspired by the Harlem Renaissance or essays interpreting works from the time.

Another collaboration involves the musical culture of the Harlem Renaissance, with The Promontory’s weekly jazz performances every Saturday in January that has a special focus on the music of Louis Armstrong.

“Louis Armstrong really was a major figure in the Harlem Renaissance,” said Jake Austen, the head of booking talent at the Promontory.

Local musicians Willie and Bethany Pickens will be performing for the Saturday night series on Jan. 28, at 8 p.m.

In the Promontory’s kitchen, the new head chef, Andrew Graves, is also creating a new menu item each Saturday around the theme, such as Louis Armstrong’s wife’s recipe for red beans and rice on Jan. 21, and ribs on Jan. 28.

Albert said that the collaborations each offer a new look into the Harlem Renaissance.

“Everyone who dives in at the footprint that the Harlem Renaissance left will be impressed on its impact on literature, politics…I think that gives the play gravitas in terms of realizing all the energy that took place at the same time,” Albert said. “Anyone who goes to any of these events will want to continue the experience.”

The Harlem Renaissance Celebration lasts through mid-February. For more information on events, visit http://harleminhydepark.com/.

