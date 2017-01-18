Harper Court Arts Council gives grant to SECC

By ALLISON MATYUS

Staff Writer

The Harper Court Arts Council (HCAC) gave 15 grants totaling $170,00 in 2016, and one of those grants will benefit the Southeast Chicago Commission (SECC).

The SECC recently announced a grant of $20,000 from the HCAC. HCAC President, Paula Jones, said the grant was given as an acknowledgement to the efforts of the SECC to improve the local businesses economy.

Wendy Walker Williams, executive director at the SECC, said, “It’s a great grant because it’s for general operating, so we can utilize it for all of our programming across the board.”

The SECC is one of the many local organizations that the HCAC has given to since it was formed assets from the sale of the Harper Court shopping center back in 2008. Jones said that to date, the Arts Council has made grants totaling more than $1.28 million to 36 organizations located or operating within the Hyde Park/Kenwood boundaries.

Some of these organizations include the Children’s Book Fair, Court Theatre, 5535 S. Ellis Ave., the Experimental Station, 6100 S. Blackstone Ave., the Hyde Park Jazz Festival, the Hyde Park School of Dance, 5650 S. Woodlawn Ave., and the Hyde Park Art Center, 5020 S. Cornell Ave.

The mission of the HCAC, which is a non-profit, is to support organizations through grants. Jones said that the nine-person Board of Directors looks at organizations that are involved in cultural business developments that benefit the overall lives of Hyde Park residents.

“Hyde Park has always been a community of great art and artisans,” Jones said. “That’s why it’s very important for us to support these organizations, because as we all know, funding has decreased and we want to make sure that the arts continue to thrive.”

In 2015, the HCAC was recognized for its own efforts at the annual Hyde Park Chamber of Commerce dinner when the organization received the Organization of the Year award.

a.matyus@hpherald.com