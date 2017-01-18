Kenwood Broncos suffer its worst loss of the season

By JOSEPH PHILLIPS

Sports Writer

The Kenwood Academy High School Broncos suffered its worse loss of the season after a 73-39 blowout at the hands of conference rivals the Curie High School Condors on Tuesday night Jan. 10, at Kenwood Gymnasium, 5015 S. Blackstone Ave.

“They just came out with more heart than us,” Kenwood senior Manny Patterson said about the Condors. “One man outscored our whole team. We just lacked heart. We were soft. It was a big game for us and we came out nervous.”

That one man Patterson mentioned was Condor’s senior guard Elijah Joiner, who made a career high 40-points against the Broncos.

“We saw we were number 15 [in the top 25 rankings of the Chicago Public League] and we felt kind of disrespected so we wanted to come out and win,” Joiner said. “We still have a lot to prove. We’re going to prove we are the best team in the state.”

In one of the Chicago Public League’s breakout performances of the season, Joiner would deliver one of his greatest games of his career by erupting for 26 first half points against the Broncos defense. The Broncos chose to double-team Joiner’s fellow Condor teammate Allante Pickens, who according to league statistics is a far greater shooter from the field than Joiner. But the Broncos’ strategy didn’t work, as Joiner’s three first half three-pointers would lift the Condors to an 18-point lead at 38-20 to end the half.

In the second half, Joiner would continue his offensive onslaught against the Broncos defense, by attacking the basket ferociously, scoring 14 second half points on 11 of 17 shooting from the field. Finishing the game with a career high 40-points.

Final Score: Curie 73, Kenwood 39

With this loss, one of the most embarrassing losses of the season, Kenwood dropped to 11-4 on the season.

Hyde Park Herald Player’s of The Game: Kenwood, Antonio Reeves 11 points, Octavius Parker, eight points and Manny Patterson finished with five points and seven rebounds. Curie, Elijah Joiner, finished with a game high 40 points on 6 of 9 three point shooting.

