Man shot on Blackstone Avenue Tuesday night pronounced dead

By TONIA HILL

Staff Writer

A man who was shot Tuesday night, Jan. 17, on the 5100 Block of South Blackstone Avenue was pronounced dead Wednesday morning, Jan. 18, at 9:45 a.m.

According to the Chicago Police Department (CPD), the victim, who the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified as 25-year-old Robert Jones, was standing on the sidewalk with another black man and two women at 9 p.m. on Tuesday when the second man produced a handgun and fired shots striking the victim.

The victim was taken to Northwestern Hospital in critical condition Tuesday night with gunshot wounds to the head and shoulders.

No one is in custody and no other injuries were reported. CPD is now conducting a homicide investigation.

t.hill@hpherald.com